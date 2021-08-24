Asher pulls away with six late runs

ALLEN – The Asher Lady Indians tallied six runs in the eighth inning to defeat Allen 12-6 on Monday.

Alexis Johnston went 3-for-4 from the plate with a double and three runs batted in to fuel Asher's 10-hit attack. Teammate Payton Leba was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Kaythryn Dixson also knocked in three runs as she finished 2-for-5 with a double.

Makinzie Odell started on the mound and pitched 6 2/3 innings while Magi Melton worked the final 1 1/3 innings. Odell surrendered seven hits and four walks while striking out five while Melton allowed three hits and one walk while striking out a pair.

Asher (3-0) was scheduled to play in a three-way festival at Vanoss Tuesday, facing Vanoss and Tushka.