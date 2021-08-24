Chandler subdues host Lexington

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LEXINGTON — Keelie Treat threw a seven-inning three-hitter Monday as Chandler whipped error-prone Lexington 6-0.

Treat registered 10 strikeouts and didn’t issue a base on balls as Chandler improved to 9-1. She retired the side in order in the second, fourth, fifth and seventh innings, capping the performance with three strikeouts in the seventh.

No Lexington runner advanced past second base.

Chandler, which compiled 10 hits, scored twice in the first inning and four times in the sixth.

Jaelynn Robertson ignited Chandler’s attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and two singles. Her RBI bunt-single and two errors keyed the two-run first.

Lexington piled up six errors as four of Chandler’s runs were unearned. Grace Hulsey’s RBI single was the only hit in the sixth as Lexington errored three times.

Carson Jackson and Treat recorded two singles apiece with both scoring once. Kodie Vega singled and drove in two runs.

Treat issued first-pitch strikes to 13 of 25 batters.