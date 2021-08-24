Meeker falls to Little Axe

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — Little Axe required just four innings to knock off Meeker 12-0 Monday.

Meeker didn’t reap a hit but drew three walks with Icle Brewer posting two. Leadoff batter Katlin Alford also walked.

The Little Axe pitcher notched 10 strikeouts.

Meeker pitcher Maleah Blankenship was charged with 12 runs but six were unearned as the result of six errors. Blankenship gave up seven hits and fanned one.

Little Axe scored four runs in the first and seven in the fourth.