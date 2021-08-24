NRC volleyball squad goes to 4-0

The North Rock Creek volleyball squad, behind seven kills apiece from Abbie Smith, Chloe Carter and Sydney Balmes, rolled to a 3-1 victory over Destiny Christian on Monday.

NRC claimed the first two sets by 25-19 and 25-13 counts, before dropping the third by a 25-15 score. However, the Lady Cougars rebounded for a 25-21 decision in the fourth set to claim the match.

To go along with her seven kills, Smith also keyed the offense with 12 assists to go with four blocks, three service aces and two digs.

Carter collected five digs, two blocks and one ace to go with her seven kills and Balmes ended up with three aces and three digs to go with her seven kills.

Chloe Kasterke also proved to be big both ways with five kills, 10 assists and three aces to go with six blocks.

Emma Monge racked up a team-best 10 digs to go with an ace. Lily Herron contributed four kills, four digs, two aces and a block and Molly Smith tallied two kills and a dig.

NRC (4-0) was scheduled to play at Crossings Christian Tuesday and is set to play at Yale Thursday.