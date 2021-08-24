Prague's Cooper, Rich silence Heritage Hall

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Tessa Cooper and Kailey Rich combined for a two-hitter Monday as Prague pinned a 10-0 defeat on Heritage Hall.

Cooper, who hurled the first five innings, gave up one hit and registered 11 strikeouts. She didn’t issue a walk in a 58-pitch outing.

Rich, in a one-inning stint, gave up one hit and whiffed one.

Demi Manning headed Prague’s six-hit attack with two doubles, one run batted in and two runs scored.

Jaylee Friend also doubled and scored. Rich singled, scored twice and drove in two runs.

The game was stopped after six innings.

The Red Devils scored in five of six innings, including three in the third and four in the sixth.

Heritage Hall committed five errors, leading to four unearned runs.

Cooper drew two of Prague’s six walks. She was also credited with four stolen bases.