Seminole slams McLoud; Sewell tosses three-inning no-hitter

McLOUD – The Seminole Lady Chieftains put together a massive 15-run third inning and sent 20 batters to the plate in the frame in blitzing the McLoud Lady Redskins 16-0 on Monday.

In the process, Seminole hurler Natalia Sewell fired a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Lady Chieftains improved to 5-3 on the season, heading into a Tuesday contest at Ada.

“It was good to see our bats come alive for sure,” said Seminole head coach McKayla Plett. “Sewell has been averaging about nine strikeouts. She's been pretty solid and consistent about hitting her spots. She and our catcher (Addison Hill) make a good team.”

Only two batters reached base (off an error and fielder's choice) for McLoud as Sewell struck out the side in the second inning while recording two Ks each in the first and third frames.

As for the Seminole offense, it was Sierra Patterson and Reese Street wielding the big bats as each went 3-for-3 from the plate. Patterson, hitting in the No. 5 spot, finished with six runs batted in off a three-run homer and a three-run triple, both in the third inning, to finish with six runs batted in and three runs scored. Street, in the No. 2 slot, beat out a pair of infield singles to the shortstop, had another single through the left side of the infield and scored twice.

Three more Lady Chieftains ended up 2-for-3. Layla Griffin, the 9-hole batter, hit a two-run triple and had an RBI single off the pitcher. Kaylyn Cotner, hitting in the leadoff spot, ended up with a triple, single, one RBI and a walk and Sewell, at No. 3 in the lineup, hit an RBI double to center and a single, both in the third, and scored two runs.

After a scoreless first inning, Seminole took a 1-0 advantage in the second when Patterson led off with a single up the middle, moved up to second on Holli Ladd's sacrifice bunt in which Patterson hustled all the way to third. Amerikus Street then launched a sacrifice fly to center field as Patterson crossed the plate.

The Lady Chieftains then pounded out 13 hits and received some help with four McLoud errors in the third in pulling away. The Lady Redskins had five miscues for the game.

Cotner's triple down the third base and left field line triggered the uprising as she also scored off an error on the same play. Sewell later delivered a run-scoring single and Patterson clubbed her three-run homer. Griffin's two-run triple, Cotner's RBI single, Patterson's three-run triple and Griffin's single off the pitcher were also highlights of the frame.