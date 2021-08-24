Shawnee cross country runner Wood takes 20th place

EDMOND – Shawnee High School senior cross country runner Zander Wood clocked in at 17:16.49 for 20th place Saturday in the 5k Field Run Festival hosted by Deer Creek High School.

There were 141 runners in the race as Deer Creek's Gilbert Velez set the pace with a winning time of 15:32.12, which was 11 seconds better than teammate and runner-up AJ Antonelli (15:43.35).

Shawnee junior Michael Pearne registered a time of 18:30.76 for 64th place and teammate and senior Eli Wiley covered the distance in 19:43.10 for 114th place.