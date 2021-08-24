Tecumseh drops just second game

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PERKINS — Tecumseh dropped just its second game of the season Monday as Perkins-Tryon collected a 3-0 victory.

The Savages (9-2) posted two hits, a two-out Jessi Hull single in the first and a leadoff single by Katelyn Fleming in the seventh.

Tecumseh didn’t advance a runner past second base and 11 consecutive batters were retired before Fleming’s single. Fleming didn’t move past first base as the next three batters were retired to end the game.

Losing hurler Serenity Jacoway surrendered 10 hits in six innings but two fourth-inning runs were unearned as the result of a two-out error, followed by a two-run double. In the fifth, the hosts scored an earned run on a two-out single.

Jacoway struck out five and walked one in a 96-pitch (71 strikes) outing.

The Perkins-Tryon hurler fanned four and walked one.