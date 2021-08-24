Walker, Bethel blitz Crooked Oak

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Raelynn Walker highlighted a 13-hit attack as Bethel riddled Crooked Oak 12-0 Monday.

The game was stopped after 3 ½ innings on the run rule.

Pitcher Taylor Boles permitted just two singles, didn’t allow a walk and fanned eight in three innings. Of her 38 pitches, 32 were strikes.

Walker stroked two singles and a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Brooklyn Duff, Josie Megehee and Haylee Wilcox had two singles. Duff drove in two runs.

Shelby Spurgin singled and scored twice.

Bethel tallied two runs in the first, a single run in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth.

Crooked Oak was guilty of six errors, leading to five unearned runs.

Bethel, which entertained Meeker Tuesday, will take on Lexington at 12:30 Thursday at Roff.