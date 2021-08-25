Asher goes 1-1 at Vanoss Festival

VANOSS – Kaythryn Dixson and Alexis Johnston each went 3-for-4 from the plate Tuesday as the Asher Lady Indians outlasted Tushka 12-10 in the Vanoss Festival.

Earlier in the day, host Vanoss clipped Asher 9-1.

Asher 12, Tushka 10

Dixson hit an inside-the-park home run and finished with two runs batted in and Johnston hit a triple and knocked in a run as the Lady Indians compiled 14 hits.

Also getting multiple hits for Asher were: Ryleigh Reeser (2-for-3 with one RBI), Payton Leba (2-for-4 with one RBI) and Makinzie Odell (2-for-4 with one RBI).

Odell surrendered 14 hits, walked two and struck out two.

Vanoss 9, Asher 1

The Lady Indians were limited to two hits – an inside-the-park homer from Leba and a single from Johnston.

Vanoss totaled nine hits as Magi Melton took the pitching loss. She walked three and struck out one.