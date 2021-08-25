Baserunning woes cost Seminole

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ADA — Seminole lost three baserunners in the final two innings Tuesday in a 3-2 setback to Ada.

In the sixth, the Chieftains saw a runner thrown out at the plate on a single, then had a runner caught stealing. In the seventh, a runner was thrown out off Layla Griffin’s double.

Ada launched the scoring with two runs in the first on a single, double, RBI groundout and passed ball.

Seminole’s second-inning run — after the first two batters were retired — came on a Amerikus Street double and Griffin’s run-scoring single to center.

Seminole tied the game at 2 in the top of the fifth as Street singled, moved to second on Griffin’s sacrifice bunt, to third on a groundout and scored on Kaylyn Cotner’s single.

Ada tallied the game-winning run in the bottom of the frame on a double and eventual steal of home.

Losing pitcher Natalia Sewell doubled while Street scored twice.

Seminole, 5-4, finished with seven hits.

Sewell allowed six hits, struck out nine and walked one.

Neither team had an error.

Seminole will take on Prague at 5:30 Thursday at the 66 Conference Tournament at Prague.