Baserunning woes cost Seminole
ADA — Seminole lost three baserunners in the final two innings Tuesday in a 3-2 setback to Ada.
In the sixth, the Chieftains saw a runner thrown out at the plate on a single, then had a runner caught stealing. In the seventh, a runner was thrown out off Layla Griffin’s double.
Ada launched the scoring with two runs in the first on a single, double, RBI groundout and passed ball.
Seminole’s second-inning run — after the first two batters were retired — came on a Amerikus Street double and Griffin’s run-scoring single to center.
Seminole tied the game at 2 in the top of the fifth as Street singled, moved to second on Griffin’s sacrifice bunt, to third on a groundout and scored on Kaylyn Cotner’s single.
Ada tallied the game-winning run in the bottom of the frame on a double and eventual steal of home.
Losing pitcher Natalia Sewell doubled while Street scored twice.
Seminole, 5-4, finished with seven hits.
Sewell allowed six hits, struck out nine and walked one.
Neither team had an error.
Seminole will take on Prague at 5:30 Thursday at the 66 Conference Tournament at Prague.