Bethel stops Meeker in four innings

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — Bethel combined 12 hits, six walks and five Meeker errors for a 17-7 victory Tuesday.

The game was stopped after four innings on the run rule. Bethel tallied nine runs in the top of the fourth.

Raelynn Walker ignited Bethel with a 4-of-4 outing— two doubles, two singles, four runs batted in and one run.

Brooklyn Duff and McKenna Schimmel notched two singles apiece and scored three runs each. Duff, the leadoff batter, also stole a base.

Shelby Spurgin tripled and Josie Megehee tripled for the victors. Haylee Wilcox, Charlie Orr, Taylor Boles and Spurgin scored twice.

Bethel moved to 3-7.

Boles, the winning hurler, gave up six hits and seven runs, two of which were unearned. She fanned five.

For Meeker, 1-7, Katlin Alford and Maleah Blankenship tripled. Tatum Pino posted two singles and knocked in two runs.