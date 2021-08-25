Chandler posts sweep of Little Axe

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER — Grace Hulsey and Keelie Treat registered route-going pitching triumphs Tuesday as Chandler swept a doubleheader from Little Axe, 10-5 and 6-3.

Hulsey, who claimed 11 strikeouts in the opener, surrendered six hits and four of the Little Axe runs were unearned off four errors.

Hulsey struck out the side in the second inning.

Chandler collected 11 hits as Hannah Edmonds doubled twice and Jaelynn Robertson tripled. Robertson, who went 2-of-4, drove in a game-high four runs.

Carson Jackson, Grace Haas and Treat recorded two hits with Jackson and Treat doubling.

Chandler never trailed after scoring five runs in the bottom of the second for a 5-0 lead.

Chandler 6, Little Axe 3

Treat whiffed 12 batters and didn’t give up an earned run with her five-hitter. After totaling three strikeouts in the first three innings, Treat fanned nine of the final 12 batters, including the side in the seventh.

Chandler, 11-1, accumulated six hits, all singles, and seven walks. Two of the Chandler runs were unearned.

The Lions will launch play Thursday at the 66 Conference Tournament. Chandler is slated to meet McLoud at 4 p.m. and Holdenville at 8 p.m.