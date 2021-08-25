Dale drops 11-5 home softball decision to Stroud

DALE – Three hits apiece from Sam Hartman and Gracee Waller weren't enough Tuesday as the Dale Lady Pirates dropped an 11-5 home decision to the Stroud Lady Tigers.

The pair combined for six of Dale's 12 hits hits.

The Lady Pirates, minus two starters (Karsen Griggs and Makenzy Herman) due to injury, fell to 8-4 on the season.

Dale's biggest inning was a four-run second which featured a Jessin Hartman RBI single to center, sacrifice fly to right field by Maddie Conley and run-scoring single to center from Addie Bell. Waller got things going in the inning with a leadoff single to right.

The Lady Pirates' other score came in the fifth when Sam Hartman singled to left, Waller hit a one-out single to center and Lexi White had a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Sam Hartman.

Kinsley Hill suffered the pitching loss in relief of Bell.