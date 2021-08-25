Forsythe, VanBrunt homers fuel Dale

DALE – Dayton Forsythe and Kash VanBrunt each cranked out a home run while four Dale pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Pirates pounded Santa Fe South 12-0 in 4 ½ innings Tuesday.

Forsythe led off the bottom half of the first with a solo-blast to center field. After Connor Kuykendall drew a walk, VanBrunt homered to left putting Dale up by a quick 3-0 score with the wind blowing out.

The Pirates went on to score three more runs off an Ethan Douglas RBI single, JB Leaver RBI groundout and Easton Edmonson infield single.

Dale went on to add four more scores in the second and one each in the third and fourth.

Douglas pitched the first two innings for the victory as he allowed one hit and no walks while recording a strikeout. Tate Rector threw the third and allowed no hits and one walk while striking out a pair. Casen Richardson worked the fourth, giving up one hit and two walks and Jack Rooker pitched the fifth, recording three strikeouts and one walk.

Forsythe (2-for-4), VanBrunt (2-for-3) and Rector (2-for-3) provided half of the Pirates' 12 total hits. Forsythe ended up with the solo-blast in the first and run-scoring single in the fourth. VanBrunt ended up with three runs batted in with his two-run shot in the first and RBI single in the third. Rector doubled in the first and had a two-RBI single up the middle in the second.

The four-run included Dason Sheppard scoring off an error, Rector hitting his two-run single and Jett Higdon picking up one RBI off a 6-3 groundout for a 10-0 Dale cushion.

The Pirates picked up an unearned run in the third when Forsythe got on base off an error before Kuykendall reached on an infield single and VanBrunt singled home Forsythe for an 11-0 Pirate advantage.

Higdon led off with a single to left in the fourth, advanced to second and scored off Forsythe's single down the left-field line to cap off the Dale scoring.

Santa Fe South failed to get a runner past second base. Jaoquin Villa, who singled in the first, was erased at second base on a 6-4 fielder's choice for the third out. Luis Ocquiz singled in the fourth and moved up to second on a walk but didn't get further.

The Pirates did play air-tight defense with Rector laying out for a catch in center field for the first out of the second. Kuykendall, playing third base, made a great stab of a bouncer in the third for a 5-3 groundout and Richardson's pickoff throw in the fourth led to a 1-3-6 putout in the fourth.