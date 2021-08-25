NRC volleyball team dominates Crossings Christian

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Class 4A 12th-ranked North Rock Creek volleyball team improved to 5-0 on the season Tuesday with a 3-0 decision over 3A 12th-ranked Crossings Christian.

The Lady Cougars swept the three sets by 25-22, 25-18 and 25-19 scores.

Eight kills from Abbie Smith, six from Chloe Kasterke, five from Sydney Balmes, four from Molly Smith and three each from Chloe Carter and Lily Herron fueled the North Rock Creek offense.

Abbie Smith and Kasterke also keyed the offense with 15 and seven assists respectively.

Defensively, Emma Monge led the way with 18 digs Balmes followed with 16 and Carterended up with 10. Herron was next with eight digs.

Carter and Balmes also registered three service aces apiece. Kasterke and Molly Smith tacked on two aces each.

The Lady Cougars are set to play at Yale Thursday night.