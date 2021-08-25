Prague blanked by Washington

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WASHINGTON — It wasn’t Prague’s day at the plate or defensively Tuesday in a 12-0 loss to Washington.

Maggie Place limited Prague to one hit, a Kennedi Watkins double, in the 4 ½-inning game. She registered five strikeouts and walked one.

The Lady Red Devils were also charged with seven errors, leading to eight unearned runs.

Prague was limited to one walk, that coming by losing pitcher Tessa Cooper.

The hosts, who finished with nine hits, tallied one run in the first, four in the second and seven in the fourth.

Cooper walked two and fanned one.

Washington ran its record to 13-1.