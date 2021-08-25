Tecumseh rolls over McLoud

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH — The Lady Savages of Tecumseh required just 2 ½ innings to upend McLoud 12-0 Tuesday.

Tecumseh scored a run in the first inning, then piled on 11 more in the second.

McLoud didn’t have a hit off Serenity Jacoway, who accounted for all nine outs via strikeouts. She walked one batter.

Tecumseh reaped 10 hits as Bristin Hayes, Samantha Schweighardt and Jacoway doubled.

Joining Schweighardt and Jacoway with two hits were Jessi Hull and Emily Bingham. Emily Gage joined Jacoway, Hayes, Hull and Schweighardt in the two-RBI category.

McLoud committed four errors while Tecumseh had two.

The Lady Savages, 10-2, will entertain Lone Grove Thursday to conclude this week’s schedule.