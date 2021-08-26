Asher pounds host Earlsboro, 14-0

EARLSBORO – Garrett Leba and Trent Smith had two hits apiece while Kelby Fowler and Brogan Culwell combined for a two-hit shutout as the Asher Indians routed the Earlsboro Wildcats 14-0 in four innings Tuesday.

Leba went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single in the second inning and an RBI single in the third. Smith was 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the fourth.

Jordyn Litson, Dayton Fowler and Raygan Kuhlman each finished 1-for-3 with one RBI in Asher's nine-hit attack. Litson's hit went for a double. Kelby Fowler (1-for-1 with two runs scored) and Culwell (1-for-1 with one run scored) had the other Indian hits.

Kelby Fowler started on the mound and surrendered the two hits and one walk while striking out three in working the first two innings. Culwell pitched the other two innings and gave up no hits and no walks while fanning four.

Asher tallied seven runs in the second, highlighted by a run-scoring single each from Leba and Dayton Fowler and an RBI groundout from Brian Ballard. The other Indian runs in the inning came off errors or passed balls.

A passed ball and Leba's run-scoring single made it 9-0 in the third inning.

Then in the fourth, Asher received Smith's two-run single, Litson's RBI double and Kuhlman's run-scoring infield single to highlight a five-run fourth.