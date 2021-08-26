Dale's Kuykendall, NRC's Hacker Athletes of the Week

Dale High School baseball pitcher Connor Kuykendall was named Male Athlete of the Week and North Rock Creek hurler Hailey Hacker was selected as Female Athlete of the Week for Aug. 16-21.

Kuykendall fired a seven-inning no-hitter while recording eight strikeouts and walking only three as the Dale Pirates shut out the Byng Pirates 4-0 on Aug. 17.

Hacker posted a 4-0 record for the week as the Lady Cougars beat Prague 9-2 and then posted three straight victories to win the Stratford Tournament – 9-0 over Madill and 4-2 and 5-0 over Seminole.

Hacker pitched 22 total innings and allowed just nine hits and six walks while striking out 25 for a 0.64 earned run average. She gave up just two earned runs through four games.

Offensively, Hacker batted .583 with one double and five runs batted in to go with a .667 on-base percentage.