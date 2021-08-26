Reed fans 15 as Shawnee beats Glenpool, 4-2

GLENPOOL – Stormee Reed struck out 15 batters and allowed just two hits and two walks Tuesday as the Shawnee Lady Wolves downed host Glenpool 4-2.

Both Glenpool runs were unearned as Reed breezed to the victory. She also helped her own cause by going 1-for-2 from the plate with one RBI and a pair of walks.

Anneca Anderson and Ryandi Cruce each finished 2-for-3 as Anderson knocked in a run off a sacrifice fly. Adesyn Waite also drove in a run for the Lady Wolves.

Shawnee scored two runs each in the first and fifth innings. The Lady Warriors' scores came off a single run each in the second and fifth frames.

The Lady Wolves compiled eight hits and overcame five errors. Glenpool finished with four miscues.

Shawnee, 2-2, was scheduled to face Woodward Thursday night in the Shawnee Softball Firelake Invitational. The Lady Wolves are scheduled to play three more games at Firelake on Friday – 10 a.m., against El Reno, noon against Piedmont and 4 p.m. against Claremore – and one more on Saturday against Red Oak at 10 a.m.