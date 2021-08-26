Sarah Campbell's two slams propel NRC

Sarah Campbell slammed a pair of two-run homers Tuesday as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars bounced back from their first loss of the season to defeat Purcell, 6-3.

After dropping a 5-1 decision to Washington on Monday, North Rockl Creek rebounded behind the hitting of Sarah Campbell (2-for-3 with four runs batted in and two runs scored) and the pitching of Hailey Hacker.

Hacker scattered seven hits, walked only one and struck out eight as the three Purcell runs were unearned.

Campbell's two-run blasts came in the second and sixth innings.

Hacker and Morgan Campbell were each 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Hannah Earlywine, Raynee Bass and Lydia VanAntwerp were each 1-for-3 as Earlywine scored twice.

Purcell had an 8-7 edge in total hits and NRC made one more error than the Lady Dragons, 3-2.

Washington 5, North Rock Creek 1 (Monday)

The Lady Cougars were held to five hits behind the pitching of Maggie Place, who struck out four and walked just two.

Hacker took the loss after working all six innings and scattering seven hits, walking none and striking out two. Only two of the Washington runs were earned.

Earlywine, who was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk, drove in the lone NRC run.

The other four Lady Cougar hits came from Hacker, Morgan Campbell, Caty Baack and Bass, who each finished 1-for-3.