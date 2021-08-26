Wolves look to have better grasp of things in season opener

There's something to said for having a better grasp on things.

That's certainly the position in which the Shawnee High School football program is in under second-year head coach Jason Sexton.

The Wolves will launch the 2021 season at home Friday night against the Guthrie Bluejays at Jim Thorpe Stadium at 7 o'clock.

It will be Hall of Fame Night as five new members – Zac Wallis, Brett Davis, William 'Bill' Routh, Fred Rutherford and Janette Harder - are being inducted into the Shawnee Football Hall of Fame and they will be recognized at halftime of the SHS-Guthrie contest.

It was just a year ago when Sexton took his Shawnee squad to Guthrie where it suffered a 34-16 setback at the hands of the Bluejays in a game in which the temperature hovered around 100 degrees.

The Wolves also fell victim to a rash of penalties in the game.

“Last year, we had about nine days (of practice) and we played in Week Zero and had a little confusion,” said Sexton. “It was like learning three languages in nine days. I feel like we're in a better spot now, but we're still looking to get better each day. Our preparation has been pretty good. We've had some good athletes come out for the team from other sports. Athletically, they are ready, but mentally they are in a race to get ready for Friday night.”

As for Guthrie, the Bluejays bring an experienced senior squad to Shawnee after being a junior-dominated team last year.

“Historically, they have a good football program. They had a good team last year and made a playoff push,” Sexton said. “All five of their offensive linemen are seniors and they're seasoned.”

Also back for Guthrie are seniors (No. 30) Isaiah Hammons and (No. 2) Deandre Jones.

“No. 30 was a 1,000-yard rusher and No. 2 has speed,” said Sexton. “They have other good wide receivers and their H-back is solid at blocking and catching.”

Defensively, the Bluejays will basically employ a 5-man front and venture into 3-4 looks at times, according to Sexton. “Their No 44 (Andrew Allen) is a monster on the defensive line. They have fast defensive backs and they're good tacklers in space as well as pass reading. They have one of the best defensive coaches in the state. Kelly Beeby is their head coach and runs the defense as well.”

Five other area teams – Seminole, McLoud, Prague, Meeker and North Rock Creek - will be in action Friday while three others – Bethel, Tecumseh and Chandler – will open play next week on Sept. 3

Here is a list of Friday night games this week:

*Trinity Christian (Texas) at Seminole

*Classen SAS at McLoud

*Luther at Prague

*Meeker at Stroud

*Heavener at North Rock Creek