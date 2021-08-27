Anderson fans 18 as Shawnee tops Woodward, 5-1

A sluggish start wasn't about to derail the A-Train.

Anneca Anderson, nicknamed the A-Train by her teammates, overcame a slow start to registered a two-hitter while striking out 18 Thursday as the Shawnee Lady Wolves knocked off Woodward 5-1 in the Shawnee Firelake Tournament at the Ball Fields at Firelake.

Anderson surrendered a one-out walk, hit a batter and allowed an RBI double from the Lady Boomers before taking control the rest of the way.

Taking control was a mild understatement. Dominance was more like it. Following Woodward's RBI double, Anderson began a stretch in which she retired eight straight batters on strikeouts and 13 of the next 16 on Ks.

“I just needed to focus, relax and throw like I know how to throw,” said Anderson after the shaky start. “Mostly, it was focusing on hitting my spots. My screwball and rise ball were working well and sometimes my curve. They all worked pretty good together.”

Shawnee head coach Kyle Webb has been pleased with Anderson and his other star pitcher Stormee Reed so far this season.

“Anneca always does a great job. Her and Stormee work hard as our pitchers,” Webb said. “When one of them pitching, I absolutely feel comfortable each time out.”

Anderson recently had an 18-strikeout performance in Shawnee's 2-1 loss to Del City.

The Lady Wolves managed just four hits in the contest against Woodward, but that was all they needed in improving to 3-2 on the season, heading into a Friday noon game against Piedmont in the tournament.

Woodward's lead was short-lived as Shawnee scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the first.

Ansley Orrell drew a leadoff walk and scored on Anderson's double to right-center. Anderson had half of the Lady Wolves' hits, going 2-for-2 with a walk.

Following Anderson's double, Reed walked. Then with one out, Adesyn Waite was hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting the stage for Gonzales-Gunville's slam and the 5-0 advantage.

Azayla Banks had the other Shawnee hit, going 1-for-3. Anderson's other hit was a single up the middle in the fifth inning.

Through the team's first five games, Webb has been pleased with his team's effort and versatility as a whole.

“Two of our outfielders (Orrell and Mvkke Woodward) are playing first and second base. 'Z' (Banks) and Cece (Gonzales-Gunville) are alternating starts at catcher and they haven't played there before,” said Webb. “This team is going to get better. I couldn't be more proud of their flexibility, especially since some of them haven't played the positions they're in now.”