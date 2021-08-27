Asher thumps Wetumka, 12-2

ASHER – Kaythryn Dixson went 3-for-3 from the plate and drove home a pair of runs and Makinzie Odell pitched a two-hitter Thursday as Asher routed Wetumka 12-2 in the Asher Tournament.

Asher (5-1) pounded out nine hits with Alexis Johnston going 2-for-3 with a triple, double and one RBI and Alexis Francis ended up 2-for-2 with a run-scoring double. Teammate Ryleigh Reeser finished 1-for-2 with a triple and three runs batted in.

Odell allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out a pair.

The game was deadlocked at 2-2 through three innings before the Lady Indians scored four times each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Asher played Allen in the tournament on Friday.