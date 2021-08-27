Byng rallies for 10-9 decision over Asher

BYNG – The Byng Pirates rallied with a pair of scores – an RBI double and a walk-off passed ball in the bottom of the seventh – in edging the Asher Indians 10-9 on Thursday.

Asher outhit Byng 11-7 but fell victim to four errors as only five of the Byng runs in the game were earned.

Reliever Dayton Fowler took the loss after Trent Smith started on the hill. Fowler pitched 4 2/3 innings and surrendered seven runs. However, only three were earned as he gave up four hits and four walks while striking out six. Smith pitched two innings and gave up three runs (two earned), three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Garrett Leba sparked the Indian offense with a 3-for-5 performance with one RBI and three runs scored. Smith and Devon Lamb were each 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored and Conner Thompson (1-for-1) provided an RBI double.

Jordyn Litson knocked in four runs off a fielder's choice in the third, two-run double in the fourth and a sacrifice fly to center in the seventh.