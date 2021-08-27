Dale drills McAlester in tournament opener

Addie Bell fired a four-hit shutout and Sam Hartman went 4-for-4 from the plate with three runs batted in as the Dale Lady Pirates pounded McAlester 8-0 in six innings Thursday in the Shawnee Firelake Tournament.

Bell allowed no walks and struck out four in cruising all six innings from the circle.

Dale piled up 19 hits as five other Lady Pirates had multiple-efforts.

Chayse Caram and Gracee Waller were each 3-for-4. Caram doubled once, drove in a run and scored twice. Waller also scored one run.

Maddie Conley (2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored), Bell (2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored) and Lexi White (2-for-4) each provided a lift to the Dale offense. Joslin Moore and Faith Wright were each 1-for-1 with one RBI and Kinsley Hill ended up 1-for-3.

The Lady Pirates tallied four runs in the first inning, highlighted by Conley's leadoff an RBI double each sandwiched around a Hartman run-scoring single.

Hartman's RBI single in the second inning made it 5-0 after Bell and Hartman singled earlier in the inning.

Dale upped the count to 6-0 in fourth when Conley hit a leadoff double and later scored off Hartman's run-scoring single.

Then in the sixth, the Lady Pirates wrapped up the scoring and the game with back-to-back RBI singles from reserves Joslin Moore and Faith Wright.