Hulsey, Treat silence tournament foes

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — Grace Hulsey and Keelie Treat showcased shutouts Thursday as Chandler recorded routs of McLoud (15-0) and Holdenville (8-0) at the 66 Conference Tournament.

Chandler improved to 13-1.

Chandler 15, McLoud 0

Chandler earned a 3 ½-inning run-rule triumph. The Lady Lions scored in all four of their innings, capped by eight runs in the top of the fourth.

Victorious hurler Grace Hulsey surrendered two hits, whiffed five and walked one. Chandler didn’t make an error. Of Hulsey’s 45 pitches, 29 were strikes.

The Lions registered nine hits as Grace Haas, Treat and Hulsey tripled. Hulsey drove in a game-high three runs. Kali Beall, Hannah Edmonds and Treat drove in two runs apiece while Beall and Haas recorded two hits each.

McLoud’s Graci Bishop doubled while Kaylee Campbell singled.

Chandler 8, Holdenville 0

Treat permitted just one single, whiffed seven and walked one in five innings. She also hit a batter. Treat recorded 73 pitches, 51 being strikes.

The Lions registered nine hits, all singles, as Jaelynn Robertson went 3-of-3, scored a run and drove in a run.

Hulsey, the leadoff batter, posted two singles, as did Edmonds. Hulsey, Haas and Charlee Hicks drove in a run.

Chandler recorded two errors while Holdenville had one.

Chandler will engage Stroud at noon Saturday in McLoud.

Holdenville 14, Meeker 2

Holdenville reaped only five hits in the three-inning matchup but Meeker doled out seven base on balls and was credited with five errors.

Holdenville was up just 3-2 after two innings but blasted Meeker with an 11-run third. Holdenville netted 13 unearned runs. The victors only had one error.

Meeker recorded three hits — two singles by Icle Brewer and Katlin Alford’s two-run double in the second.

Scoring for Meeker were Deirra Watts and Emma Janway.