Lexington blanks Bethel

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LEXINGTON — Bethel was held to one hit Thursday in a 7-0 loss to Lexington.

Josie Megehee singled for the Wildcats, who fell to 3-8.

Bethel did draw five walks and stranded five runners in the 4 ½-inning contest.

Lexington posted seven hits, including three doubles, and also claimed three walks. The hosts didn’t commit an error while Bethel had two, leading to one unearned run.

Bethel will travel to Jones Tuesday and to Lexington Thursday.