OBU announces 2021-22 men's basketball schedule

Oklahoma Baptist men's head basketball coach Jason Eaker released his team's 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday.

This season will look slightly different from last year as COVID-19 protocols will no longer confine the club to an all Great American Conference schedule but allow for opportunities against some highly-touted non-conference opponents.

The Bison come off a remarkable run in the spring after reaching the semifinal round of the NCAA DII Regional and ending the season as GAC Western Division champions. OBU finished with a 16-6 overall record, eclipsing a winning percentage of 71 percent for the second year in a row.

Last year was the deepest postseason run for OBU since joining Division II. Its 2019-20 season was cut short before a date with then two-time national champion Northwest Missouri State in the NCAA Central Regional Quarterfinals.

"We are excited to release our non-conference schedule and allow our guys to have a full slate of games," said Eaker. "This is the most challenging schedule we've had since I've been here. To be able to play against some of the top teams from the surrounding regions will make for a competitive run of opponents."

After an exhibition game against Arlington Baptist on Nov. 2, the Bison will again open the season in the GAC/NSIC Conference Challenge on Nov. 12. OBU will host this year's challenge, facing off against NSIC members Wayne State College and Minnesota State-Moorhead. Both teams are coming off NCAA Regional appearances last season, where they met in the first round. Southeastern Oklahoma State will accompany Oklahoma Baptist in representing the GAC in the conference challenge.

The Bison will then travel to St. Joseph, Missouri, to compete against MIAA affiliate Missouri Western on Nov. 19. Last season, the Griffons fell to Washburn, OBU's next opponent, in the Central Regional first round.

The Ichabods will host Oklahoma Baptist on Nov. 23 as they boast a 13-year winning percentage of .500 or more. The Bison will conclude their non-conference run at the West Texas-A&M Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 26. They will meet Lone Star representative Eastern New Mexico and four-time defending LSC Tournament champion West Texas-A&M. The Buffs fell in the DII national championship game to Northwest Missouri State last season.

Beginning the GAC loop at the beginning of December, OBU travels to Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday, Dec. 2, before turning around to host Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The remainder of the Bison's 11-game GAC slate features home games versus Southeastern Oklahoma State (Dec. 11), East Central (Dec. 18), Harding (Jan. 6), Arkansas Tech (Jan. 8), Northwestern Oklahoma State (Jan. 15), Ouachita Baptist (Jan. 27), Henderson State (Jan. 29), Southern Nazarene (Feb. 3), Arkansas-Monticello (Feb. 17) and Southern Arkansas (Feb. 19).

The balance of the road schedule has the Bison set for battles at Henderson State (Dec. 30), Ouachita Baptist (Jan. 1), Southern Nazarene (Jan. 13), Southern Arkansas (Jan. 20), Arkansas-Monticello (Jan. 22), Southwestern Oklahoma State (Feb. 5), Arkansas Tech (Feb. 10), Harding (Feb. 12), Southeastern Oklahoma State (Feb. 24) and East Central (Feb. 26).

This year's GAC Tournament is scheduled for March 3-6, while its destination has yet to be determined.

"In my opinion, the GAC will be a factor regionally and nationally before it's all said and done," said Eaker. "Most importantly, we are excited to bring back guys who have bought into our culture and will represent Oklahoma Baptist well."

For complete information on Bison basketball, follow the team's official Twitter account (@OBU_MBBall) and download the new OBU mobile app in your iOS or Android device.