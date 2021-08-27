Seminole blasts Prague at 66 Tournament

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Seminole’s Chieftains went 1-1 Thursday at the 66 Conference Tournament, riddling Prague 10-2 in their opener before dropping a 4-3 decision to Stroud.

Seminole 10, Prague 2 (6 innings)

Addison Hill and Sierra Patterson were credited with two doubles apiece as Seminole collected 12 hits.

Layla Griffin and Holli Ladd also doubled for Seminole, which scored in four of six innings.

Hill went 2-for-4 with a game-high three runs batted in and scored once.

Reese Street and Ladd both scored twice.

Prague penciled itself for eight errors, leading to eight unearned runs.

Triumphant pitcher Natalia Sewell recorded a three-hitter which included 13 strikeouts and one walk. Losing pitcher Kailey Rich struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Stroud 4, Seminole 3

Emma Bullington earned a pitching victory in the five-inning contest.

Makenna Hall headed Stroud's offense with two doubles while Shelbie Caraveau doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in a run.

Griffin went 2-for-3 with a double, Seminole’s only extra-base hit.

Amerikus Street, Reese Street and Patterson managed two hits each for Seminole.

Stroud posted three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 advantage. The Chieftains tallied two runs in the top of the third for a tie, only to see Stroud score a run in the bottom of the frame to end the scoring.

Seminole is scheduled to play McLoud at 9 a.m. Saturday in further tournament action.

Prague 9, Okemah 0

Tessa Cooper and Rich combined for a four-inning no-hitter. Rich, who started and went just one inning, whiffed two.

Cooper, in three innings of relief, struck out six batters and didn’t issue a walk.

Prague jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Demi Manning propelled Prague’s 10-hit arsenal with two doubles and three runs batted in. Also doubling for Prague were Kinsey Rice and Jadyn Hightower. Rich scored twice.

Rice drove in two runs while Kennedi Watkins and Rich both scored twice.