Tecumseh rallies in seventh for win

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH — Bristin Hayes delivered a two-out, two-run single to center in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand Tecumseh a 2-1 triumph over Lone Grove Thursday.

Lone Grove took a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh on an inside-the-park home run. Lauren Taylor led off Tecumseh’s half of the seventh with a single to right. With one out, Vivian Oliver earned a bunt single and the runners advanced to second and third on a sacrifice bunt by Serenity Jacoway. That set up Hayes’ game-winning hit, upping Tecumseh’s record to 11-2.

Winning pitcher Jacoway worked out of two jams en route to her seven-hitter. Lone Grove had a double and single in the sixth but failed to score. In the fourth, the visitors had runners on second and third with one out and also failed to score.

Jacoway’s 99-pitch, seven-inning outing included five strikeouts. She didn’t issue a walk but had a hit batsman.

Lone Grove stranded five runners.

Jessi Hull had Tecumseh’s only extra base hit, a double. The victors drew four walks and left six runners on base.