Dale falls to Oktaha, Canute; defeats Drummond, Am-Po

DALE – The Dale Pirates were held scoreless for the first six innings as they dropped a 6-2 decision to Oktaha on Saturday.

Connor Kuykendall was Dale's only multiple-hitter, going 2-for-4 with one RBI. Easton Edmonson, Dason Sheppard, Ethan Douglas and Jett Higdon each ended up 1-for-3 as the Pirates ended up with seven hits.

Starting pitcher JB Leaver was tagged with the pitching loss after getting relief help from Dayton Forsythe and Tate Rector.

Oktaha piled up 12 hits.

Canute 7, Dale 1 (Saturday)

Kuykendall was the losing pitcher after Rector entered in relief.

Kash VanBrunt had half of the Pirates' four hits, going 2-for-3 with one RBI. Dale's other hits came from Sheppard (1-for-2) and Rector (1-for-3 2ith a double).

Canute compiled seven hits.

Dale 9, Drummond 7 (Friday)

Kash VanBrunt homered while Dason Sheppard went 2-for-3 with one RBI as the Pirates held off Drummond on Friday.

Dale trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the sixth when it produced six runs with the help of a two-run single from JB Leaver and four Drummond errors.

Leaver and Easton Edmondson each finished 1-for-2 as Leaver knocked in the two runs and Edmonson scored once.

VanBrunt led off with the bottom of the sixth with his solo-smash.

Ethan Douglas got the win in relief of starter Casen Richardson and Jack Rooker was credited with the save. Douglas pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs off three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Rooker worked the seventh in relief and allowed just one hit and struck out two.

Drummond held a 10-7 advantage in total hits but fell victim to the four miscues. The Pirates survived three errors.

Dale 10, Amber-Pocasset 0 (Thursday)

AMBER – Three Dale pitchers – Connor Kuykendall, Leaver and Douglas - combined for a two-hit shutout while Dayton Forsythe drove in three runs Thursday as the Dale Pirates hammered Amber-Pocasset.

Kuykendall pitched the first inning while allowing no hits and on only one walk. Leaver worked the second and third innings and allowed no hits and one walk while striking out two. Douglas allowed the two hits, walked none and recorded a strikeout.

Forsythe went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs to go with his three runs batted in. Edmonson was also 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Sheppard (1-for-2) and Jett Higdon (1-for-3 with two runs scored) also knocked in a run apiece and Kuykendall ended 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Dale totaled seven hits and was helped by six Am-Po errors. The Pirates didn't have a miscue.

A six-run first inning set the tone for Dale which also tallied two runs each in the third and fourth frames.