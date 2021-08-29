McLoud mauls visiting Classen SAS

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — The Redskins of McLoud piled up 517 yards of total offense in drilling Classen SAS 52-14 in the 2021 season opener Friday night.

McLoud led 16-0 after one quarter, 30-6 at halftime and 52-6 entering the final quarter. Coach Rusty Hall didn’t play any starters down the stretch.

Senior Cirillio Valles recorded 246 yards rushing on 28 carries, including touchdown efforts of 5 and 60 yards.

Sophomore Kaiden Cue posted 11 carries for 111 yards and touchdowns runs of 4, 2, 4 and 26 yards. He also converted two 2-point conversion runs.

Sophomore quarterback Kaden Carl completed 15-of-23 passes for 151 yards with two interceptions. Rylan Hall-Norton earned five catches for 69 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Cue fielded three receptions for 32 yards and junior Coby Cardin caught two passes for 22 yards.

Junior Caiden Mitchell caught two passes to go along with two successful 2-point conversions.

SAS Classen scored on a 65-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and a fourth-quarter 25-yard run against reserves.

Senior Zac Robinson intercepted a pass while teammates Cole Kennedy and Braden Osborne recovered fumbles.

“Our offensive and defensive lines dominated the line of scrimmage,” Hall said. “They didn’t score against our first-team defense and their offense had about 70 yards and two first downs against our first teamers. They played really, really well.”

Touted McLoud junior running back Clint Campbell, who rushed for 1,136 yards in 2020, didn’t play Friday because of an injury, but Hall said the 205-pounder should be back for the Sept. 10 game at Bethel. McLoud will be idle this weekend.