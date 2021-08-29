North Rock Creek prevails in overtime

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The combination of defensive tackle Conlan Chesser and safety Caleb Hawkins teamed up for a dazzling 85-yard scoring play in overtime to give North Rock Creek a 12-6 triumph over Heavener in a 2021 season opener Friday night.

After regulation play ended in a 6-6 tie, Heavener got the first OT offensive shot from the NRC 10-yard line. The Cougars kept the visitors out of the end zone the first three downs and Heavener opted for a fourth-down field-goal attempt.

Chesser burst up the middle, blocked the attempt and Hawkins picked up the pigskin on the bounce and set sail to the end zone on the game-winner, setting up a wild celebration between the players and standing-room-only crowd.

“It was an absolutely wild ending,” said NRC head coach Jason Murray. “The kids didn’t quit when they were down going into the fourth quarter and made something good happen.”

Heavener held a 6-0 halftime advantage with NRC’s biggest play coming on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Rayne Jones to Nick Lake.

Heavener’s second-quarter TD came on a 25-yard quarterback-counter run.

That’s the way the score stayed until NRC used a 5-play, 50-yard drive which was culminated on a Hawkins 40-yard touchdown run — on an outside zone play — early in the fourth quarter. The Cougars’ 2-point conversion try failed, setting up the overtime heroics.

Both teams suffered one turnover in the game.

“Our defense played outstanding,” said Murray. “We kept their quarterback in check most of the night and we put them in several third-and-longs.

“Offensively, we moved the ball well but had too many miscues. We just couldn’t get in rhythm.”