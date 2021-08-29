Prague Wing-T outstanding in triumph

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — If Prague head coach Mike Hedge can employ an 80-20 run-pass ratio and win, he’s quite content.

So Hedge should still be dang-near euphoric about his squad’s 52-14 pounding of season-opening foe Luther Friday night.

The Red Devils snapped the ball 62 times off their Wing-T offense. Sixty of the snaps produced rushing plays.

Quarterback Trip Davis threw just two passes but carried the ball 18 times for 232 yards, a 12.8-yard average. He scored two touchdowns and completed a 2-point conversion.

Nine Red Devils carried the ball en route to a 518-yard performance. Trevor McGinnis piled up 171 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.

Adrian Henley notched 41 yards on four attempts. Aiden Auld and Jacob Lee converted 2-point conversions.

Peyton Ezell, a junior, had Prague’s only reception with a 42-yarder.

Luther led 14-8 after one quarter but Prague was up 28-14 at intermission and 50-14 after three quarters.

Luther gained just 18 yards on 21 rushes and recorded 149 passing yards, hitting 4-of-15 with two interceptions.

Prague compiled 19 first downs to four for Luther. The Red Devils had to punt just once.

“We got after them,” said Hedge. “We played real, real physical.”