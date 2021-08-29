Snyder starts off 50th season at Seminole with a first and a W

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE - Coach Mike Snyder has never played Trinity Christian Academy, but ended up on the winning end Friday night as the Chieftains walked away the victors, 36-6.

Going into the game there were a lot of unknowns as there was not a lot of film on the Tigers. Seminole assistant coach Royce Street said before the game that “they just want to play hard and solid football.”

The first big play came from number 3 who came up big with the interception in the starting few minutes of the game. Vcake “Joggie” Wassana picked off the Tigers quarterback Deshon Randle on the home side of the field and ran it back 60 yards for the touchdown.

Joggie and his teammates were just getting started as they continued to force the Tigers to make some mistakes and turn over the ball throughout the night.

The junior class for the Chieftains had a great showing during the game. Miguel Conley had a strong night defensively with 10 tackles for the night followed by Braxton Street on the offensive side of the ball with three catches for 45 yards. Not to leave out Joggie who had a great night under center with five carries for 15 yards and four passes for 59 yards. Not a bad night for Joggie as the Chieftains offense wasn’t on the field very long all night and most starters were pulled towards the end of the third quarter.

A pair of sophomores followed the upperclassman with Joe Fixico and Griffen Young having a big night as well with seven tackles and a blocked punt and six tackles respectively.

It was 36-0 until the final minutes of the game when the Chieftains reserves gave up a touchdown against most of Trinity’s starters.

Next week the Chieftains will travel down the road to Harrah where Coach Snyder says “the great rivalry will continue” with kickoff set for 7:30.