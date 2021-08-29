Wolves to regroup after season-opening setback

Regroup is now the battle cry for the Shawnee Wolves after suffering a season-opening 33-0 home loss to the Guthrie Bluejays Friday night at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Guthrie, behind the running of junior back Isaiah Hammons and the passing connection of Hayden Calvert to Tyrin Eaton spoiled Shawnee's season opener.

Hammons ran for three scores of 5, 2 and 1 yards and Calvert hooked up with Easton on scoring passes of 27 and 9 yards to account for the Bluejay scoring.

Meanwhile, the Wolves' offense had trouble getting untracked all night as Guthrie cruised to the shutout. Shawnee managed just six first downs in the contest.

One silver lining is the fact that Shawnee has two weeks to regroup before paying a visit to Ardmore on Sept. 10.

“We knew playing in week zero and having a new kids, including those coming out from other sports, would be a challenge,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “We now have a chance to regroup and get better. We have got to do better. I've got to do better, our staff has got to do better and we've all got to get better.”

Part of the problem for the Wolves Friday were penalties, particularly the holding variety. Shawnee had six holding penalties among their rash of 12 infractions for 110 yards.

Additionally, Shawnee wasted two golden scoring opportunities – one which resulted in a missed field goal on its first series of the game and another which led to a pass incompletion from the Guthrie 33-yard line late in the third quarter.

“Their No. 30 (Hammons) is a good player. We gave them short field and gave up some points and I thought we could have tackled a little better,” Sexton said.

A short field led to the Bluejays' first points of the game. Just minutes before, Shawnee senior defensive back Hayden Walker picked off a Calvert pass, but three plays later, Guthrie returned the favor as Jackson Walters pilfered a Carson Conaway aerial and returned it to the 5-yard line, setting the stage for Hammons' 5-yard scoring run.

Later in the second quarter, the Wolves lost a fumble which was recovered by the Bluejays at the Shawnee 14-yard line. Shortly after, Guthrie stuffed the ball into the end zone off Hammons' 1-yard plunge.

The Wolves did have glimpses of solid defensive play. Senior Jaylon Orange had a stop for no gain in the third quarter and made a tackle for a 4-yard loss on a pass play late in the game. Besides an interception, Walker was routinely close to where the ball was as he hit Hammons for a 2-yard loss on the last play of the first quarter.