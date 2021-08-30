Asher claims championship of own tournament

ASHER – Five Asher players had multiple hits Saturday as the Lady Indians held off Wayne 11-9 to win the Asher Softball Tournament.

Makinzie Odell got the pitching win as she gave up only four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Odell also went 3-for-4 from the plate with one run batted in.

Magi Melton worked the final 1 1/3 innings from the circle, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out two.

Alexis Johnston and Payton Leba each finishes 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Kaythryn Dixson and Alexis Francis each ended up 2-for-5 as Dixson doubled once and drove home two runs while Francis hit a triple. Ryleigh Reeser also knocked in a run in a 1-for-3 effort.

Asher (8-2) held a 12-8 hitting advantage and each team committed a whopping six errors.

Asher 7, Allen 6 (Friday)

Makinzie Odell went 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI and got the pitching victory Friday as the Lady Indians edged Allen.

Odell allowed no walks and recorded a strikeout in pitching all six innings.

Joining Odell with multiple hits was Kaythryn Dixson, who went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Teammate Alexis Johnston knocked in two runs while Magi Melton finished 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Ryleigh Reeser (1-for-2) and Alexis Francis (1-for-3) had the other two Asher hits.

The Lady Indians held an 8-7 edge in total hits.