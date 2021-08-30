Asher goes 1-2 in Roff Baseball Tournament

ROFF – Trent Smith's home run wasn't enough Saturday as the Asher Indians wrapped up play in the Roff Tournament with an 8-5 loss to Calera.

Asher finished 1-2 in the tournament after falling in the consolation finals.

Calera 8, Asher 5

The Indians held an 9-8 edge in hits, but were hurt by three errors.

Smith went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and two runs scored and Jordyn Litson had a 2-for-4 effort from the plate. Conner Thompson also doubled and drove home two runs in a losing cause.

Brogan Culwell suffered the pitching loss after working 5 2/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and six walks while striking out four. Five of the eight Calera runs were earned.

Asher 7, Stonewall 5 (Friday)

Smith and Litson racked up three hits apiece as the Indians outlasted the Longhorns in consolation bracket play in the Roff Tournament.

Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and drove home a pair of runs while Litson finished 3-for-3 and scored a run.

Devon Lamb also had multiple hits for Asher, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. The Indians compiled 11 hits in the contest.

Kelby Fowler knocked in two runs for the winners. Teammate Garrett Leba was 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored and Thompson ended up 1-for-1 and scored a run.

Fowler earned the win in relief of Thompson, the starter. Fowler allowed four hits and six walks while striking out three. Only one of the four runs scored off Fowler was earned.

The Indians jumped on Stonewall with six first-inning runs which featured a run-scoring single from Smith and a bases-loaded walk to Raygan Kuhlman. Bryce Lamb then picked up an RBI when he was plucked by a bases-loaded pitch. Fowler hit a two-run single and Leba contributed an RBI single to make it 6-0.

Asher's other run came in the fifth when Leba walked with two outs and scored off Smith's run-scoring double.