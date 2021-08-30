Bethel upended by Rattan

Fred Fehr

BETHEL ACRES — Three Bethel errors produced three unearned runs Friday in a 5-0 setback to Rattan.

Bethel outhit the visitors 6-5 but couldn’t get timely hits in falling to 3-8 on the season.

Tripling for the Lady Wildcats were Brooklyn Duff, Josie Megehee and McKenna Schimmel.

Bethel didn’t draw a walk in the four-inning contest and stranded five runners.

Losing pitcher Taylor Boles didn’t issue a walk and fanned four.

Bethel will play at Jones Tuesday, then travel to Lexington Thursday.