Chandler captures 66 Conference Tournament crown

Grace Hulsey had a 3-for-3 performance from the plate with a walk, three runs batted in and four runs scored as the Chandler Lady Lions clipped the Stroud Lady Tigers 17-10 Saturday to win the championship of the 66 Conference Tournament.

The win capped off a rugged four-game day for Chandler, which improved to 16-2 on the season and went 3-1 on the day.

Chandler 17, Stroud 10 (Championship Saturday)

Hulsey was one of six Lady Lions to have multiple hits.

Kodie Vega and Keelie Treat each finished 2-for-3. Vega drove in three runs, scored three times and drew a walk. Treat doubled twice, walked twice and knocked in a pair of runs.

Grace Haas and Charlee Hicks were each 2-for-4 and Kali Beall ended up 2-for-5. Haas picked up one RBI and scored twice. Hicks scored three runs and Beall knocked in two runs and scored a run as Chandler racked up 15 hits.

Treat was credited with the pitching win as she allowed 14 hits and only two walks while striking out eight.

Trailing 7-2, the Lady Lions scored four in the bottom half of the second, three in the third and five in the fourth to take control of the contest.

There were eight errors in the game with Stroud committing five of them.

Chandler 9, Stroud 3 (Saturday)

Hulsey was 4-for-4 with two triples, four runs batted in and two runs scored as the Lady Lions forced the extra game for the title.

Treat held the Lady Tigers in check by giving up only two hits and one walk while striking out six. All three Stroud runs were unearned.

Three other Chandler players were each 2-for-4. Beall knocked in two runs and scored a run. Carson Jackson, who doubled once, and Haas each had one RBI and scored once as the Lady Lions compiled 14 hits.

Chandler 10, Holdenville 0 (Saturday)

Hulsey fired a two-hit shutout and went 2-for-2 from the plate with two runs batted in as the Lady Lions blitzed the Lady Wolverines in 3 ½ innings.

Hulsey struck out nine and gave up no walks. She was also 1-for-2 with one RBI and a walk.

Jackson, Haas and Beall each produced 2-for-2 efforts. Jackson had two RBIs and two runs scored. Haas knocked in two runs and Beall scored three times.

Keelie Treat, who was 1-for-2, also picked up one RBI and walked once as Chandler totaled eight hits.

The Lady Lions scored four runs each in the first and second and added the other two in the third.

Stroud 4, Chandler 2 (Saturday)

The Lady Tigers led 4-0 through three innings and held on for the two-run victory.

Hulsey was the losing pitcher after getting relief help from Treat.

Hulsey and Haas each finished 2-for-3 from the plate and Jaelynn Robertson knocked in two runs in a 1-for-2 effort with a double. One of the hits by Haas went for a double. Beall ended up 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Each team finished with seven hits.

Seminole 16, McLoud 5 (Saturday)

Reese Street and Amerikus Street each finished 3-for-3 from the plate as the Lady Chieftains pounded out 11 hits and rolled to the win in three innings.

Reese Street doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored three times. Amerkis Street doubled once, knocked in four runs and scored once.

Layla Griffin also contributed to the Seminole offense with a 2-for-3 effort with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Natalia Sewell also brought home a run and scored twice in going 1-for-2. Holli Ladd and Levi Ary were each 1-for-1 and scored a run.

Starting pitcher Kaylyn Cotner pitched the first two innings and allowed three hits and no walks while recording a strikeout. Only two of the five runs scored off Cotner were earned. Sierra Patterson tossed the third and allowed no runs and no walks while notching a strikeout.

Holdenville 8, Seminole 3 (Saturday)

The Lady Chieftains received two hits apiece from Cotner, Sewell, Ladd, Griffin and Ary, but it wasn't enough in being eliminated.

Cotner, Patterson and Amerikus Street, who tripld, were each credited with one RBI.

Sewell suffered the pitching loss.

Holdenville 8, Prague 7 (Saturday)

A Lady Red Devil rally fell just short.

Trailing 8-4, Prague tallied a single run in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth before coming a run shy.

Tessa Cooper (2-for-2 with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored), Lexsey Trevizo (2-for-4 with one RBI) and Kinsey Rice (2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored) topped the Lady Red Devil batting chart.

Kailey Rich, Demi Manning and Ella Simek were each 1-for-2 with one RBI as Rich's hit went for a double.

Tessa Cooper took the pitching loss as only four of the eight runs scored off her were earned. She scattered eight hits and three walks while striking out four.