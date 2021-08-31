Hard-fought match leads to Lady Cougar win

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH - On Monday night, the Lady Cougars from North Rock Creek rolled into Tecumseh to play for the third time in program history.

The match went four of the five possible sets as both teams fought until the final set with North Rock Creek coming out the victor.

The Lady Cougars came out fast and strong as they took the first two sets, winning them 25-16 and 25-10. Tecumseh then came back to win the next set 25-15. In the fourth and final set, the Lady Cougars overcame what looked to be a shut out and won the set and ultimately the match 25-22.

NRC had a great showing all around with the team getting 10 blocks and 33 kills.

Sophomore Molly Smith and senior Chloe Carter led the team with eight kills apiece. Carter also had 39 digs in the win.

Top setter of the night for NRC was junior Abbie Smith led with 14 assists, while serving up five aces, with three kills and another three blocks.

For Tecumseh, the team had nine aces, 13 kills and 80 digs. Junior Koree Thompson showed up big for the Lady Savages with six kills, four blocks and 13 digs, with the team scoring on seven of her serves. Junior Scotlynn Wingo's play proved to be big for the Lady Savages as she collected 30 digs.

The Lady Cougars are coming off a first-year program season that found them in the 3A state tournament and finishing with an 18-3 record.

This season, due to enrollment, NRC has jumped from 3A classification to 4A where it is now ranked 12th. The Lady Cougars, 8-3 for the season, will host Heritage Hall Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Lady Savages hosted McAlester Tuesday night.