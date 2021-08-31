Meeker outlasts Wellston, 18-14

MEEKER - Icle Brewer had a 5-for-6 performance from the plate with two doubles, four runs batted in and three runs scored Monday as the Meeker Bulldogs outlasted Wellston 18-14.

Maleah Blankenship and Katlin Alford collected three hits apiece for Meeker, which compiled 17 hits. Blankenship was 3-for-5 with two runs batted in and three runs scored. Alford finished 3-for-6 with one RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Tatum Pino (2-for-3) scored three times and drew three walks and Deirra Watts (2-for-5) had one RBI and one run scored. Kaedence Wright knocked in two runs and Emily Bizzell brought home one for the winners.

The game was plagued by 10 errors as Wellston committed six and Meeker had four.

Blankenship got the pitching victory as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-9.