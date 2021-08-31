Seminole edges Classen, 3-2

SEMINOLE – Holli Ladd's RBI double capped a three-run fifth as the Seminole Lady Chieftains overcame a 2-1 deficit to edge Classen 3-2 on Monday.

Seminole's other runs came off a wild pitch and passed ball in the fifth.

The Lady Chieftains, who managed just three hits, also received a one apiece from Amerikus Street (1-for-2 with a double and a run scored) and Reese Street (1-for-3). Ladd went 1-for-2 with the one RBI.

Natalie Sewell got the win in relief as she surrendered the one earned run off two his with 13 strikeouts and one walk.

Seminole overcame four errors.