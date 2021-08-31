Tecumseh pounds out 15 hits in rout of Mount St. Mary

OKLAHOMA CITY – Serenity Jacoway and Cadence Oliver combined for a five-inning one-hit shutout as Tecumseh pounded out 15 on Monday in the Lady Savages' 18-0 thumping of Mount St. Mary.

Jacoway pitched the first two innings and allowed no walks and struck out five. Oliver came on in relief, working the final three frames and giving up only one hit and one walk while striking out five.

Six Tecumseh players – Vivian Hayes, Oliver, Jessi Hull, Emily Bingham, Katelyn Fleming and Samantha Schweighardt – racked up two hits apiece.

Hayes (2-for-2 with two doubles) and Fleming (2-for-3 with one double) each drove home three runs. Hull (2-for-2) and Oliver (2-for-2 with two runs scored) each knocked in two runs and Schweighardt (2-for-2 with a double) picked up one RBI). Bingham (2-for-2) scored three times.

After scoring twice in the first, the Lady Savages put up a whopping 11 runs in the second, four in the third and a single tally in the fourth.