Asher demolishes New Lima, 12-0

NEW LIMA – Trent Smith fired a three-inning no-hitter and went 2-for-3 from the plate with a triple and two runs batted in Tuesday as the Asher Indians demolished New Lima 12-0.

Smith struck out seven and allowed only one walk. He hit an RBI triple in the second inning and contributed a run-scoring single in the third.

Teammate Garrett Leba was 2-for-3 as well with an RBI triple in the third inning and a run scored.

Bryce Lamb finished 1-for-2 with a two-run single in the second and a run scored. Conner Thompson and Raygan Kuhlman each ended up 1-for-2 with one RBI. Thompson scored a pair of runs and Kuhlman scored once. Dayton Fowler also had a 1-for-2 effort with a double.

Asher totaled eight hits and was helped by five New Lima errors.