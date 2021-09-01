Cooper posts one-hit shutout

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DAVENPORT — Pitcher Tessa Cooper stymied Davenport on a one-hitter Tuesday as Prague rolled to an 8-0 victory in five innings.

Davenport’s hit came on a two-out ground single to center in the first inning.

Cooper chalked up seven strikeouts and walked two. Of her 87 pitches, 57 were strikes.

Prague, 9-8, netted four runs in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.

Kinsey Rice was Prague’s only multiple hitter with two singles.

Jadyn Hightower, Demi Manning and Lexsey Trevizo doubled. Cooper posted a two-run single in the second. Also knocking in two runs were Jaylee Friend and Hightower.

Cooper threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of 19 batters.