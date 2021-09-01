Dale pounds Ripley, 15-1

RIPLEY – Dayton Forsythe slammed a two-run homer and Connor Kuykendall collected three hits Monday as the Dale Pirates pounded Ripley 16-1 in five innings.

Kuykendall went 3-for-5 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Forsythe ended up 2-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored as Dale piled up 14 hits.

Ethan Douglas, Kash VanBrunt and Easton Edmonson were each 2-for-3. Douglas drove in a pair of runs and scored once. VanBrunt doubled once, knocked in a run and scored twice. Edmonson also scored two runs.

Jett Higdon (1-for-3) drove home two runs. Tate Rector (1-for-2) and Casen Richardson (1-for-2) picked up one RBI apiece.

Jack Rooker pitched the first three innings for the win as the lone Ripley run was unearned. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four. Rector threw the fourth and allowed no hits and no walks. VanBrunt worked the fifth. VanBrunt allowed no hits and one walk while striking out three.