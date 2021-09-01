Dale salvages softball split with Preston

PRESTON – The Dale Lady Pirates rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to register a 6-3 victory over Preston Tuesday to salvage a doubleheader split.

Preston won the first game by an 8-6 count.

Dale 6, Preston 3 (Game 2)

Kinsley Hill pitched a five-hitter and Maddie Conley homered in the Lady Pirates' come-from-behind win.

Hill struck out seven and walked just one as only one of the three Preston runs was earned.

Conley, Addie Bell and Sam Hartman each finished 2-for-4 from the plate. Conley drove in three runs and scored twice while Bell had one RBI and scored once. Hartman also knocked in a run.

Trailing 2-0, Dale's Lexi White finally got the Lady Pirates on the board in the fifth with an RBI double scoring Gracee Waller.

Conley's one-out solo-blast tied it up in the top of the sixth.

After Preston jumped back up 3-2, Dale scored four in the top of the seventh with a two-out rally. After the first two Lady Pirate batters were retired in the inning, Faith Wright and Makenzy Herman delivered singles. Addie Bell then hit an RBI double, Cowley smacked a two-run single and Hertman later came through with an RBI single to make it 6-3.

Preston 8, Dale 6 (Game 1)

A four-run comeback in the bottom of the seventh fell short in the doubleheader opener.

The four-run uprising was triggered by a one-out double from Conley and a walk by Bell to set the stage for Hartman's run-scoring double. Chayse Caram later had a two-run single and Hill hit a run-scoring single to trim the deficit to 8-6, but the Lady Pirates couldn't get closer.

Caram went 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and a run scored as Dale nearly doubled Preston's hit total at 13-7. Conley added a 3-for-4 effort with a double and two runs scored.

Hartman, who doubled once, and Hill also drove in a run apiece. Bell ended up 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Hill took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Bell.